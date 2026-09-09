Rajnath Singh meets Sri Lankan president, vows joint efforts for regional security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed issues covering the two countries' multifaceted partnership, including ways to ensure the safety, security, peace and prosperity of the region.

Singh arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

He conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's best wishes to Dissanayake and underlined the deep friendship between the citizens of the two countries, based on strong historical and civilisational links, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

“Had a warm and extremely productive meeting with Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka in Colombo, today... I conveyed to him greetings on behalf of PM Narendra Modi and extended felicitations on successful completion of two years of his government" Singh posted on X.