US bans Canadian dairy products, motorcycles and alcohol imports as trade war escalates

TORONTO: The United States is banning the import of some dairy products and motorcycles from Canada along with most alcoholic beverages, the White House said Tuesday, as part of a trade war between the two neighbors and longtime allies that shows little sign of cooling off.

The ban will take effect in three weeks, on Sept. 29, and comes after retaliatory tariffs promised by Canada kicked in earlier Tuesday on $20 billion in U.S. imports. Canada had responded to tariff moves by U.S. President Donald Trump after trade talks between the countries broke down last month.

Trump also moved earlier Tuesday to shut Canadian products out of large, long-term U.S. government contracts as Canada's retaliatory tariffs took effect. Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to speed efforts to reduce the country's dependence on the United States.

Trump directed the U.S. General Services Administration to declare Canadian products ineligible for those contracts until Canada allows "full and fair reciprocity" for American products.

Carney said Tuesday that Canada's strategy was about becoming more independent. "It's about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live."

The rupture has upended one of the world's closest relationships. On Aug. 22, the U.S. imposed 50% tariffs on about 5% of Canadian imports, charging that Canada had unfairly treated the American dairy, alcoholic beverage and auto industries.

The U.S. and Canada have long sparred over trade, particularly Canada's protected dairy market and its subsidies for producers of softwood lumber. But they remained friends and staunch allies.