Washington accuses Chinese AI firms of 'systematic' theft from US rivals

WASHINGTON : Washington accused top Chinese artificial intelligence labs including DeepSeek and Moonshot AI of systematically stealing the capabilities of American models on Tuesday as the two countries race for tech supremacy.

The advisory from the US cyber defense agency comes ahead of an expected meeting this month between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the White House, where AI could be an important discussion topic.

It follows several previous accusations of Chinese AI theft, through a process known as distillation, levelled by the US government and American AI companies.

"China-based artificial intelligence (AI) companies are conducting systematic extraction of proprietary functionalities and capabilities of U.S. AI companies' models," Tuesday's advisory read.

They are doing so "through industrial-scale knowledge distillation campaigns that form the core -- not merely a supplement -- of their AI development strategy", it said.