A pilot of the Amazon cargo plane that careened off Miami runway warned it was coming in too fast

The pilots had time to correct or abandon their landing

At the point when the pilot first called out the plane was speeding, former FAA official Mike O'Donnell said the crew could have done a number of things to slow it down, including extending the spoilers, cutting the throttles and lowering the landing gear. Or the pilots could have just aborted the landing at that point and circled to try again.

"You have plenty of time to slow down, plenty of time to say, let's just do a go-around at two minutes out," said O'Donnell, who used to oversee airport safety and crash investigations.

Plane was unsteady as it approached the ground

Information from the flight data recorder that was released late Tuesday shows how unsteady the plane was as it came in to land amid strong winds, and then the pilots briefly disengaged the brakes and shoved the throttles up as if they were trying to take off again and retry the landing. But they abandoned that just four seconds later.

The cockpit audio recordings also captured a series of automated warnings from the plane about the speed of descent and the approaching terrain. O'Donnell said those terrain warnings reinforce that the plane was unsteady and suggest it may not have been configured correctly for landing.