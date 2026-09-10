After eight years, Punjab family deported from Canada as asylum and humanitarian pleas rejected

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin family from Punjab has been deported from Canada after eight years, following the rejection of their refugee claim and a subsequent request to remain in the country on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

The Kumar family—Harish Kumar, his wife, Sonika, and their two children, Gouresh, 12, and Japesh, 14—were ordered to leave Canada after their refugee claim was denied. They boarded a flight to India on September 7.

The family moved to Canada from Goraya in Jalandhar in April 2018 and had been residing in Quebec, where they sought asylum. Kumar said he left India because he believed his life was at risk.

In his refugee claim, Kumar stated that he had run a grocery store in India and alleged that the police, under pressure from a political leader, had harassed him by filing false cases against him. He further alleged that he was illegally detained from August 12 to 19, 2017, and subjected to severe torture. He said the experience made him fear for his life and prompted him to seek safety in Canada.

The parents worked, paid taxes and raised their two children in Canada. Harish worked as a truck driver, while Sonika also worked while raising and educating their children.

According to the family, Canadian authorities informed them on September 4 that they would be deported on September 7 following the rejection of their asylum claim.

The removal has been particularly difficult for Kumar’s two sons, who spent most of their childhood in Quebec.