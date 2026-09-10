Fire on foreign-flagged cargo ship in Chinese port kills 25; 17 evacuated

The death toll from a fire that erupted on Thursday on a foreign-flagged cargo ship docked in a Chinese port has risen to 25, including five people who had been listed as missing, state media said.

The bulk carrier, moored in the eastern shipping hub of Qingdao, had 42 people on board when the fire broke out, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Seventeen of those were evacuated, including five who were injured.

However, by Thursday evening "all 25 missing persons had been found, none showing signs of life", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It said "the open flames were extinguished" by about 2:30 pm (0630 GMT).

State news agency Xinhua said earlier that the fire broke out at around 11:15 am during the ship's port call for maintenance, without specifying the cause of the fire.

A witness from a neighbouring residential compound told AFP he saw thick smoke coming from the ship, but did not hear an explosion.

"I saw the smoke from the ship by chance, but there was no visible fire," he said.

"I didn't hear an explosion or smell anything."

The Xinhua state news agency shared video of the scene showing a large ship called the Ocean Melody docked at a yard, with dozens of rescuers swarming its decks and entering the vessel.

Several fire trucks and ambulances were stationed on the dock in front of the ship.

Ocean Melody is a 190-metre (623-foot) long bulk carrier sailing under the Liberian flag, according to the vessel-tracking website MarineTraffic, which located the ship as moored in Qingdao.