Fire on passenger ferry in Philippines leaves dozens missing and at least 5 dead

MANILA: A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in waters off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing, the coast guard said Thursday. At least five people were killed.

So far, 42 people have been rescued and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

The ferry MV June Aster had sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province when the fire started Wednesday.

Cayabyab said 134 people were on board, 117 passengers and 17 crew.

Images from the scene showed coast guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Small boats also took survivors into shallow water.

Ferries are a common transportation method in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.