France's Macron urges Europe to develop 'crewed spaceflight' programme

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Europe to develop its own crewed spaceflight capability within a decade as part of a broader push to strengthen the continent's space sector.
Macron made the call during an international space summit held in Paris this week, which was shown the cold shoulder by several US companies including SpaceX and Blue Origin.
"We want Europe to assert its ambition in crewed spaceflight," he said.
"Our European space programme remains fragile and we must step up our efforts."
His call follows that of European Space Agency (ESA) chief Josef Aschbacher who late Wednesday appealed to ministers and dignitaries in a closed-door meeting for more resources to develop an independent European space sector. "Will we be passengers or pilots?" Aschbacher asked, in a copy of his speech provided to AFP.
Aschbacher pointed to the rapid development in space technology by countries around the world from satellite development to the exploration of the Moon and Mars.
"In this emerging context, Europe must position itself as an indispensable partner, with its own capabilities," he said.
Europe has in recent years sought greater independence in space but has never sent a manned mission, instead relying on the rockets and capsules of Russia and the United States.
Investment needed
The French president on Thursday laid out a series of milestones he wants Europe to reach over the next decade.
"In two years' time, I want to see the first European cargo capsule, Nyx, dock with the International Space Station; in five years' time, the first European lunar lander, Argonaut, land on the Moon's surface," he said.
"And in 10 years' time, the first European manned capsule take off from Kourou with European astronauts and those from other nations on board," he added, referring to Europe's spaceport in French Guiana.
Developing the sector comes with a significant price tag.
Aschbacher estimated it would require an investment of around one billion euros per year for the next decade.
Remaining reliant on other partners is also costly, however, he added.
"Buying flights for European astronauts from foreign providers would cost five billion euro over 10 years," he had said, pointing out that those funds would support foreign sectors rather than Europe's, losing out on the opportunity to create local jobs and build technological capacities and autonomy.
ESA member states are expected to meet for a ministerial meeting in December to decide how to move forward.
Last year, the ESA secured a record budget of 22.1 billion euros to fund its programmes for the next three years.