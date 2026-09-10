France's Macron urges Europe to develop 'crewed spaceflight' programme

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Europe to develop its own crewed spaceflight capability within a decade as part of a broader push to strengthen the continent's space sector.

Macron made the call during an international space summit held in Paris this week, which was shown the cold shoulder by several US companies including SpaceX and Blue Origin.

"We want Europe to assert its ambition in crewed spaceflight," he said.

"Our European space programme remains fragile and we must step up our efforts."

His call follows that of European Space Agency (ESA) chief Josef Aschbacher who late Wednesday appealed to ministers and dignitaries in a closed-door meeting for more resources to develop an independent European space sector. "Will we be passengers or pilots?" Aschbacher asked, in a copy of his speech provided to AFP.

Aschbacher pointed to the rapid development in space technology by countries around the world from satellite development to the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

"In this emerging context, Europe must position itself as an indispensable partner, with its own capabilities," he said.

Europe has in recent years sought greater independence in space but has never sent a manned mission, instead relying on the rockets and capsules of Russia and the United States.