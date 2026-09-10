Nepal floods death toll rises to 1,377, over 5,000 still missing

The death toll from the flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,377 on Thursday as authorities recovered more bodies from the affected districts, while search and rescue operations continued for more than 5,000 people still missing., reported PTI.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 364 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 228 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West and 198 from Nuwakot.

Another 178 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, the authority said.

Two other victims died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.

The joint command of security personnel has continued search and rescue operations for the 5,130 people estimated to be missing.

So far, 13,656 people have been rescued from the flood-affected areas.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages across northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The disaster also killed at least 43 people on the Chinese side of the border, while more than 500 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.

(With inputs from PTI)