'Pressure from both ends': Stung by Houthi attacks, Saudi Arabia faces delicate dilemma

RIYADH: Attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis are hurting Saudi Arabia's oil industry and risk dragging it back to full-scale war -- something it seems desperate to avoid.

Months into the Middle East war, the world's biggest oil exporter is faced with a major flare-up with the Houthis, who set energy facilities ablaze and wounded dozens this week in their biggest missile-and-drone assault in years.

Saudi jets carried out dozens of airstrikes in response, a reminder of the Yemen war when tens of thousands of strikes from the Saudi-led coalition hammered Houthi-held areas until a ceasefire in 2022.

Now the world's biggest oil exporter must find a way to keep the Houthis at bay and maintain crude exports while pursuing an ambitious economic overhaul, including giant tourism projects and preparations for the 2034 World Cup.

How much pressure is Saudi under?

Saudi oil exports via the Gulf have been all but halted by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Much of the outflow has been redirected to the Red Sea, on the western Saudi coast, via pipeline.

However, Houthi attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, plus strikes on a major oil refinery in Jizan and other energy facilities close to their shared border, are putting such workarounds under threat.

"The economic dimension is crucial," said Andreas Krieg, a Gulf expert from King's College London.

"Saudi Arabia is already contending with disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi pressure on shipping in the Red Sea.

"Attacks on Jazan and other vital economic infrastructure in the south place the Kingdom's export system under pressure from both ends."

Riyadh has been increasingly using an Egyptian pipeline to transport its oil to the Mediterranean since a Houthi maritime blockade on the kingdom began in July.

Oil exports from the Egyptian port of Kerir more than doubled in August to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the majority of it Saudi crude, according to maritime tracking firm Kpler.