South Korea trying to learn if Kim Jong Un has a son, but daughter's status as heir appears solid

SEOUL: South Korea's National Intelligence Service says it is trying to determine if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has a son, while the spy agency maintains Kim's teenage daughter is his likely heir.

The NIS said in a statement Thursday that even if a son exists, he is not in a position to become the successor to Kim, who took the reins of North Korea's government after the 2011 death of his father.

The NIS reaffirmed its previous assessment that Kim's daughter, who is reportedly named Kim Ju Ae and around 13, is likely in line to take over leadership of North Korea from her father.

The NIS said it was still attempting to verify whether Kim's daughter has an elder brother, but under the current circumstance he cannot be his father's heir even if he exists. The agency said Kim Jong Un also has a younger child whose gender has not been confirmed.

The statement Thursday didn't elaborate on the NIS assessment about Kim Ju Ae's solid political status. But it previously cited a comprehensive analysis of her public activities and state protocols provided to her.

The statement was likely a response to a recent media report that South Korean intelligence authorities have determined Kim has no son with his wife Ri Sol Ju.