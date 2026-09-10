US government sparks backlash over ‘Mr Singh’ self-deport ad; Sikh groups, BJP hit back

Sikh groups call it racist

The reference to "Mr Singh" in the advertisement has drawn criticism from advocacy groups, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and Sikh Coalition.

“Singhs are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation’s collective conscience,” the HAF said in a post on X.

“This is a discriminatory post by a federal agency that is far beyond political messaging, and we welcome an investigation,” the HAF said, tagging Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are *still* being targeted and profiled for how we look,” the Sikh Coalition said in a post on X.

“Millions of Sikhs in the United States have the last name Singh, which means lion. We remain fearless in identifying as Sikhs – even when our government portrays us as enemies,” the Sikh Coalition said.

The Hindu American Foundation also criticised the DHS for what it described as racial profiling.

“Singhs are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation’s collective conscience,” the foundation said in a post on X.

Criticising the DHS for racial profiling, Ranjeev Puri, the leader of the Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives, wrote on X, “As a proud Sikh-American, my middle name is Singh, My response to the vile post by the Department of Homeland Security.”

He further wrote, “It (the name Singh) is not a punchline, it is a surname carried proudly by millions of Sikhs worldwide, generations of whom have served this nation, built businesses and strengthened the fabric of democracy. When an official government agency mocks people for their name, their faith, or how they look, that is not strength, It is xenophobia dressed up as public policy.”

He concluded that such rhetoric divides the US and distracts from the real challenges Americans need Washington to solve.

The association also called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to take note of the post and investigate it, and urged Paramount Pictures, distributor of the Transformers franchise, to take notice of the DHS advertisement.