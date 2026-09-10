US government sparks backlash over ‘Mr Singh’ self-deport ad; Sikh groups, BJP hit back

CHANDIGARH: An advertisement posted by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asking "Mr Singh" to self-deport has sparked controversy, with Indian-American and Sikh advocacy groups calling the messaging racist and discriminatory.
The DHS used AI-generated imagery on X to push its campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers, featuring a brown-bearded man with the tagline: "Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr Singh."
A short video clip in a related post on X shows Megatron, the main antagonist in the Transformers franchise, negotiating the release of "aliens" -- a term used to describe foreign nationals by the US administration.
The "you don't know how to drive" line in the advertisement comes amid recent crashes across the United States in which undocumented Indians were identified as the truck drivers.
The appearance of the man in the image was similar to that of an Indian-origin truck driver arrested in Florida in August 2025 in connection with a crash that killed three people. The post had been viewed more than 4.2 million times as of noon (IST) on Thursday, with more than 1,000 reposts.
Megatron is shown seeking the release of truck drivers Harjinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Bekzhan Beishekeev, Akhror Bozorov and Jasveer Singh, who were involved in road accidents and other crimes.
"If you approach this nation with hostile intent, know this. We will defend ourselves. We will defend Americanism. We will defend our home," the DHS said in a post on X.
Another post features Optimus Prime, the main protagonist in the Transformers franchise, with a DHS arm patch confronting the brown-bearded man with the message: "Self-deport or find out".
Sikh groups call it racist
The reference to "Mr Singh" in the advertisement has drawn criticism from advocacy groups, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and Sikh Coalition.
“Singhs are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation’s collective conscience,” the HAF said in a post on X.
“This is a discriminatory post by a federal agency that is far beyond political messaging, and we welcome an investigation,” the HAF said, tagging Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon and FBI Director Kash Patel.
“Twenty-five years after 9/11, Sikhs are *still* being targeted and profiled for how we look,” the Sikh Coalition said in a post on X.
“Millions of Sikhs in the United States have the last name Singh, which means lion. We remain fearless in identifying as Sikhs – even when our government portrays us as enemies,” the Sikh Coalition said.
The Hindu American Foundation also criticised the DHS for what it described as racial profiling.
“Singhs are Hindu, they are Sikhs, they are American and they drive. Racist, un-American, anti-Indian profiling/trolling by @DHSgov should shock our nation’s collective conscience,” the foundation said in a post on X.
Criticising the DHS for racial profiling, Ranjeev Puri, the leader of the Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives, wrote on X, “As a proud Sikh-American, my middle name is Singh, My response to the vile post by the Department of Homeland Security.”
He further wrote, “It (the name Singh) is not a punchline, it is a surname carried proudly by millions of Sikhs worldwide, generations of whom have served this nation, built businesses and strengthened the fabric of democracy. When an official government agency mocks people for their name, their faith, or how they look, that is not strength, It is xenophobia dressed up as public policy.”
He concluded that such rhetoric divides the US and distracts from the real challenges Americans need Washington to solve.
The association also called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation to take note of the post and investigate it, and urged Paramount Pictures, distributor of the Transformers franchise, to take notice of the DHS advertisement.
'Enforcement, not excuse for racial stereotyping'
Meanwhile, the BJP took strong exception to the DHS advertisement, saying several enterprising Sikhs had enriched America with their skills and resilience.
In a statement addressed to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, BJP spokesperson RP Singh strongly objected to the use of Sikh identity and the surname “Singh” as a caricature in an official US government deportation campaign.
“America has every right to enforce its immigration laws and take action against illegal immigration. But enforcement must never become an excuse for racial, ethnic or religious stereotyping, Sikhs did not come to America merely to drive trucks. We came as scientists, farmers, entrepreneurs, soldiers, public servants and nation-builders. For more than a century, Sikhs have contributed to America’s economy, scientific advancement, agriculture, armed forces and public life,” he said.
He asked whether the US had forgotten Dr Narinder Singh Kapany, the pioneer of fibre optics; Dalip Singh Saund, the first Sikh and first Asian-American elected to the US Congress; and Bhagat Singh Thind, the Sikh US Army soldier who fought for citizenship and religious freedom.
Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “bring this issue up” with US President Donald Trump “now that you dropped UAPA charges against Anti-India US mercenary Matt Van Dyke”.
She wrote on X, “You don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh!” US Dept of Homeland Security tells Indian Punjabis in racist ad. @narendramodi pls bring this up with Fraand Doland now that you dropped UAPA charges against Anti-India US mercenary Matt Van Dyke.
Several other social media users criticised the post, saying it had gone too far. “Stand up for Sikhs and this blatant misuse of Singh name as a target for an attack,” stated one post.
The row comes amid a DHS campaign to promote its CBP Home programme, which allows eligible undocumented migrants to register their intention to leave the United States voluntarily.
The campaign has used social media and other messaging to promote self-deportation, warning undocumented immigrants that they could face arrest, detention and removal if they remain in the country.
Those registering for self-deportation can receive travel assistance and an exit bonus of $2,600, according to the DHS.
The latest advertisement has drawn particular criticism because of its direct reference to the surname Singh, which is widely associated with Sikh and Indian communities.
The controversy also comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under US President Donald Trump's second term. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has been implementing the administration's large-scale deportation programme, a major campaign promise.
The North American Punjabi Truckers Association had earlier estimated that between 130,000 and 150,000 drivers from Punjab and Haryana are employed in the trucking sector in the United States.