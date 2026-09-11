Hong Kong court sentences 3 Tiananmen vigil organizers to prison in national security case

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court sentenced three activists who for years organized vigils in remembrance of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown to prison for terms ranging from 5 to over 7 years on Friday in a case that is widely seen as a barometer of the city’s freedoms as Beijing clamps down on dissent.

Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung and Albert Ho were convicted of inciting subversion earlier this year under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Lee and Chow, who pleaded not guilty, received prison terms of 7 years, and 7 years and 3 months. Ho was given 5 years and 2 months, lower than his co-defendants partly because of his guilty plea.

The trio of defendants was charged in September 2021 and has been held in custody for years.

Hong Kong once had a vibrant civil society marked by massive protests and a freewheeling press scene. But after a 2019 protest movement rocked the city, authorities reduced public choice in elections and prosecuted leaders of news outlets known for their critical reports of the government. Many leading activists were imprisoned under the security law, and dozens of civil society groups dissolved, including the alliance.

Beijing says the law is necessary to maintain stability.

Activists' supporters attend sentencing

Dozens of people lined up outside the court to enter to the courtroom.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was arrested under the national security law in 2022 but never faced charges under it, was among those sitting in the public gallery.

Former vigil-goer Simon Ng said his heart was heavy as the sentencing approached, adding that he felt accusations were not just against the defendants.

“I took part in the alliance’s vigils for decades; the ruling amounts to an accusation against me,” he said.