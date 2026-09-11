Iran seeks end to Saudi blockade of Yemen after Tehran-backed rebels take key port

CAIRO: Iran's government on Friday called for an end to Saudi Arabia's blockade of Yemen and the immediate resumption of talks, in its first public statement since Iran-backed Houthi rebels entered a key Yemeni port and intensified their threat to a key global shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, Iran's foreign ministry said Yemen’s sovereignty must be respected and its problems cannot be resolved through a blockade or military alliances.

Iran also said it was ready to help support negotiations. Meanwhile, experts say the developments in Yemen could give Tehran more leverage in any negotiations with the United States after over six months of war.

Events threaten a key Strait of Hormuz alternative

The Houthis' entry into the Red Sea port of Mokha on Thursday brings them within 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an important alternative for global shipping as Iran targets vessels on the Strait of Hormuz. It's the rebels' biggest territorial gain in years.

The Bab el-Mandeb at the southern end of the Red Sea is especially important to neighboring Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, whose blockade of the Houthis has fed into the rebels' escalating attacks on Saudi shipping as the kingdom tries to get its oil out of the region. About 12% of the world’s goods are typically shipped through the strait.

Disruption to the waterway could mean trouble for all shipping and for the price of crude oil, which has now soared again. Already, the Houthis in recent weeks have been targeting Saudi oil infrastructure and ships on the Red Sea.