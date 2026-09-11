Vance assails Democratic 'hatred' in fiery US midterm pitch

Dallas, United States: US Vice President JD Vance called Democrats the "party of hatred" Thursday and urged voters to send them packing in November's midterms, in a prime-time convention speech that showcased him as a possible heir to Donald Trump in 2028.

The 42-year-old vice president was greeted by a huge roar and chants of "JD! JD!" as he took the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

"This fall, the Democrats are running candidates who will tell your children what they're allowed to say, how they're allowed to live, and, importantly, who they ought to hate," Vance said.

"The Democrats are the party of hatred. They're the party that despises America and the people who built it. They're the party that can find sympathy for the terrorists who perpetrated 9/11," he added

Trump returned to the stage after Vance and immediately praised his vice president.

"I want to thank our great vice president. What a job he did tonight!" Trump said. "You know, the Democrats are getting nervous."

The president promised to be brief before introducing a convention-closing music set, saying: "I'm getting a little tired of politics now."

But he reprised familiar rally lines, attacking "radical left" Democrats and again making himself the centerpiece of the Republican midterm campaign.

"I'm not on the ticket. You got to pretend I'm on the ticket," Trump told supporters.

"You got to do me the biggest favor you've ever done me. You've got to do this for me. You've got to pretend I'm on the ticket."

Republicans head into November under heavy electoral pressure.

US election tracking site Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats will win the House 229-206 and has the Senate on a knife-edge at 50-50. Trump's approval rating has languished in the low-to-mid 30s amid stubborn inflation and an unpopular war with Iran.

Trump also repeated his extraordinary promise from Wednesday to pay every American adult a $5,000 "Trump dividend" if Republicans retain both chambers of Congress.