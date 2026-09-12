15-year-old rescued after clinging to capsized boat for days in Alaska's Bering Sea

A 15-year-old boy survived on top of an overturned skiff in Alaska’s frigid Bering Sea for roughly two days, losing his older brother and then his cousin to the ocean after the boat capsized while they were out fishing.

The teen, identified by a relative as Derek Parker Aghnaanga, was finally hoisted to safety Monday by a fishing boat near St. Lawrence Island — a remote Alaskan island closer to Russia than it is to the United States. The bodies of his cousin and brother were also recovered.

The cousin had held onto the overturned boat for a while too, but did not survive until the rescue, the teen told one of the rescuers.

The captain of the fishing boat that came to his aid said Aghnaanga clung to the skiff through darkness and water temperatures around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

“That’s one tough kid,” Adam White, captain of The Northwest Explorer, told KTUU-TV in Anchorage.

“Through the teeth chattering, he had mentioned that his brother was still under the skiff,” White said. “And then he said that, in the previous night, before our rescue, that his cousin had slipped away.”

U.S. Coast Guard planes and helicopters began searching for the skiff Monday morning after family members reported the three missing the night before.

The group left the village of Savoonga on St. Lawrence Island on Friday and planned to return early Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

Halibut fishing is a part of the culture and important to survival in the village where there are about 800 residents and jobs are hard to come by, said Collen Walker, an aunt of the two brothers. Residents often share their catch with family and neighbors, she said.

“That's how we do it in our community. We take care of one another,” she said Friday. “We still live a traditional way of life even if the world is changing.”