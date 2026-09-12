27-year-old man charged for stabbing two inside Edmonton Gurdwara in Canada

CHANDIGARH: A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of two men inside the Nanaksar Sikh Gurdwara in Edmonton, Alberta, on August 21. Police allege that the suspect used a screwdriver during the attack.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), , Austin Sim-Pelletier has been charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.

The incident occurred around 5:05 a.m., shortly after police received reports of a man walking in traffic on Highway 15 near Horsehill Road. Police then received reports of a stabbing at the gurdwara near 14 Street and Horsehill Road.

Investigators said the man entered the gurdwara and attempted to access the prayer area, where he was confronted by staff. The confrontation escalated, and two male patrons, aged 75 and 51, were allegedly stabbed. Witnesses intervened and restrained the suspect until Northeast Branch patrol officers arrived at approximately 5:10 am and took him into custody.

Emergency Medical Services treated both victims before transporting them to hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said Sim-Pelletier had been released from a federal prison the previous day and was subsequently taken into custody on a previously issued warrant for failing to report to his designated Edmonton halfway house.

The EPS Investigative Response Team and Hate Crimes Unit continue to investigate the incident, including whether evidence supports the application of hate-related criminal provisions. Police described the investigation as complex and said several investigative steps remain ongoing.

Staff Sergeant Eric Stewart of the EPS Investigations Branch thanked the public for its cooperation and urged the media and public to respect the gurdwara community's privacy while the investigation continues.

The alleged attack has also drawn condemnation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who described it as “appalling.”

The incident comes amid broader concerns over anti-immigration sentiment and incidents targeting Canada's Indian-origin communities. Sikh communities have faced particular hostility in recent incidents. Before a Nagar Kirtan in Winnipeg, for example, hate graffiti was reportedly found along the procession route, including a threatening message stating, “Go back to India or we will kill you.”

A gurdwara in Calgary, Alberta, had also reportedly received a threatening call before the Edmonton incident.