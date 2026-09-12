BRICS 2026: Putin warns European troops in Ukraine would mean ‘war with Russia’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday warned European countries against sending troops to Ukraine, saying any such deployment would amount to “war with Russia”, while asserting that Moscow does not pose a threat to Europe.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, Putin said Russia had no reason to enter into a conflict with European countries and was not seeking to threaten them.

“There is no such threat, and there has never been. We are not threatening European countries, nor are we going to threaten them. Why would we? No one seems to even consider that we have no grounds for any conflict with Europe,” Putin said.

He said the issues arising from the Second World War had been settled and that developments following the collapse of the Soviet Union had taken place with the consent of Russia, as its successor state.

“Everything that runs counter to those arrangements runs counter to our interests and does not comply with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter,” he said.