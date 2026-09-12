Corruption probe targets Brazil presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro

BRASILIA: Revelations that Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro is under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering rocked his right-wing campaign Friday, weeks before elections.

Bolsonaro, the son of former leader Jair Bolsonaro, is vying for the presidency against leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the October ballot.

A newly released court document revealed that police have been investigating Flavio Bolsonaro since July regarding possible crimes "in the context of financing the production" of a forthcoming film about his father.

Police conducted dozens of raids Thursday over the alleged embezzlement of public funds by the company that produced the flattering biopic.

"Dark Horse" -- starring US actor Jim Caviezel as Jair Bolsonaro -- has been under scrutiny as part of a widening corruption scandal that has loomed over the election.

"I have nothing to hide. The film is completely legal," Flavio Bolsonaro said at a campaign event on Friday.

An investigation of this kind does not prevent someone from running for office in Brazil.