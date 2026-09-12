Second Anthropic insider raises alarm over AI race to superintelligence and risks to humanity

Joe Benton, who describes himself on social media as the former manager of Anthropic’s Scalable Oversight team, has raised concerns over AI safety, alleging that leading AI companies are racing to develop superintelligent systems without adequate safeguards.

Benton’s comments come days after Anthropic executive Jacob Coxon announced his resignation, citing similar concerns over the pace of AI development. Coxon, who previously worked on AI pretraining research at OpenAI and Anthropic, said leading AI companies were not acting responsibly and were racing towards self-improving superintelligence.

Coxon had warned that the technology could pose an existential threat if developed without adequate safeguards.

Benton, who said he left Anthropic’s safety team two weeks ago, said he did not believe it was acceptable for a technology with potentially “extinction-level risks” to be developed without greater public oversight.

In a post on X, Benton said AI companies were “racing to build machines that are much smarter than any human” and warned that humanity might not survive the transition.

“I left Anthropic's safety team two weeks ago. Now feels like a good moment to explain why. AI companies are racing to build machines that are much smarter than any human, and we may not survive this,” Benton wrote.

He said he had decided to work from outside the company to raise public awareness about the risks and help develop safeguards around increasingly capable AI systems.

“Right now, AI companies are underinvesting in safety. A company could undergo an intelligence explosion, or lose control of its systems, without the public ever knowing,” he said.