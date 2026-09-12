Xi Jinping leaves for New Delhi for BRICS Summit, to hold talks with Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday morning to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. This marks his first visit to India in nearly seven years.
His visit comes amid efforts to improve relations between India and China following years of diplomatic and military tensions.
Xi is scheduled to hold a closely watched bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing outstanding issues between the two Asian powers.
The visit is particularly significant as it marks Xi's return to India since his informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated sharply following the deadly Galwan Valley border clash in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides and triggered a prolonged military standoff along the Line of Actual Control.
Since then, India and China have taken steps to ease tensions along parts of their disputed border, while maintaining a cautious approach to broader bilateral ties.
Xi and his entourage
His entourage includes close associate Cai Qi, who is a member of the high-powered Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the news report said.
Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.
"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," she said.
About the BRICS Summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.
Xi to have in-depth exchanges with other leaders
President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues, including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China's important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, she said.
Ning said China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries for steady and sustained progress in greater cooperation to build a community with a shared future for humanity.
About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China advocates a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security.
"We are committed to promoting the political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue.
We look forward to working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability," she said.
Xi's participation in the BRICS summit and his meeting with Modi are being closely watched for indications of whether the recent thaw can develop into a more sustained improvement in relations.
The 18th BRICS Summit brings together leaders of the grouping's member countries for discussions on global economic cooperation, development, international security and other major geopolitical issues.
China to take over BRICS rotating chair
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.
Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.
India is a BRICS founding member and has previously held its chairship three times, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.
India assumed its fourth BRICS chairmanship on January 1 this year.
The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.
After this summit, China will take over the BRICS rotating chair.
(With inputs from PTI)