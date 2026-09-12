Xi Jinping leaves for New Delhi for BRICS Summit, to hold talks with Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday morning to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. This marks his first visit to India in nearly seven years.

His visit comes amid efforts to improve relations between India and China following years of diplomatic and military tensions.

Xi is scheduled to hold a closely watched bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing outstanding issues between the two Asian powers.

The visit is particularly significant as it marks Xi's return to India since his informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019. Relations between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated sharply following the deadly Galwan Valley border clash in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides and triggered a prolonged military standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

Since then, India and China have taken steps to ease tensions along parts of their disputed border, while maintaining a cautious approach to broader bilateral ties.

Xi and his entourage

His entourage includes close associate Cai Qi, who is a member of the high-powered Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the news report said.

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," she said.