BRICS chairship passes to China as PM Modi calls for ‘concrete results’ in grouping’s third decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his best wishes to China, which will host the next BRICS summit in 2027, saying the world now expects “concrete results” from the grouping as it enters its third decade.

Addressing the open session on the second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Modi said BRICS was entering its third decade and that the world expected concrete results from the grouping, rather than just ideas and commitments. He expressed confidence that the member countries would meet these expectations through their collective efforts.

The Prime Minister also congratulated China as the next host of BRICS and commended the leaders and their teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success.

"I extend my best wishes once again to China as the next host of BRICS. I especially commend all of you and your teams for making the New Delhi Summit a success. I wish you all a pleasant and safe journey," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi welcomed the Leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Outreach Invitees and Heads of International Organisations at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Another productive morning at Bharat Mandapam. Happy to welcome the Leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries, Outreach Invitees and Heads of International Organisations."

On Sunday, BRICS leaders held a session on ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.’