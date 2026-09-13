Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia draw Pakistan’s ‘complete solidarity’ as defence pact faces test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday expressed “complete solidarity” with Saudi Arabia after recent Houthi attacks on the kingdom, and warned that the strikes threaten regional security and global energy supplies.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the support to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call, according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office.

The call came a day after Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its 1,200-km East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack launched from Iraq.

The pipeline is a key alternative route for Saudi oil exports because it allows crude to reach the Red Sea without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been severely disrupted by the wider conflict involving the US and Iran since February.

Saudi authorities said a projectile fired by the Houthis injured two people and damaged several buildings, including a mosque, on Saturday – part of a broader Houthi campaign against Saudi Arabia that has included missile and drone strikes on cities and energy facilities.

Sharif condemned what he described as Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian and economic infrastructure. He said the strikes could further disrupt the global economy and energy supplies.