One dead, 103 rescued after Indonesia ferry with 243 on board loses contact; others missing

One person died and 103 others were rescued after an Indonesian ferry carrying 243 passengers and crew ran into bad weather while sailing from Java to Borneo, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The passenger and cargo ship, Virgo Transport 8, departed from Surabaya in East Java on Saturday and was travelling north towards Banjarmasin when it lost contact with its shipping company early on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations were launched after the vessel’s last known position was detected in the Java Sea, about 150 km (90 miles) from Banjarmasin. The navy, police and the shipping company joined the operation.

“We have carried out efforts to search for victims to the fullest extent,” local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana told reporters in Banjarmasin. He said 103 passengers had been successfully evacuated, but one of those rescued later died.