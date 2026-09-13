PM Modi, Egypt’s El-Sisi hold bilateral talks on sidelines of BRICS Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the latter’s visit to New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India.

India and Egypt share strong bilateral ties, with diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level established on August 18, 1947.

In May 2026, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty visited India for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines. Justice Minister Mahmoud El-Sherif attended the BRICS Justice Ministers’ Meeting and had a bilateral meeting with Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on its sidelines.

Egypt became a full member of the BRICS alongside Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2024.

Meanwhile, during the BRICS Summit 2026, El-Sisi attended the BRICS session spanning two days.

The Egyptian leader also met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines on Saturday.

During their bilateral discussion, as stated by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Putin expressed satisfaction over the continued progress in bilateral relations, pointing to consistent growth and structural improvements in trade between the two nations.

He also praised Egypt as a "long-standing and reliable friend" and invited President el-Sisi to Moscow this October for the upcoming Russia–Africa Summit.