Vanuatu ferry sinks in rough seas, one dead and over 30 missing in South Pacific

SYDNEY: One person died and 30 are missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Vanuatu, the South Pacific nation's government said on Sunday.
The vessel, MV Matui, had set sail on Friday with more than 40 passengers and crew from the island of Santo to Ambae island in very rough seas, but did not arrive.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones. Search and rescue operations are continuing," read a statement from Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat's office on Sunday.
Fifteen of those onboard have been "accounted for alive" and one dead body has been recovered, the statement said.
"Over 30 people remain missing at sea," it said.
An investigation into potential negligence has been launched.
"This loss appears to be the result of strong winds and marine warnings not being heeded, and possibly of negligence including overloading of the vessel," the statement added.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Noumea, New Caledonia said it is assisting with the search, and a French Armed Forces aircraft was deployed on Sunday morning.
The centre said 12 people were located on Sunday morning.
The member of parliament for Luganville, Matai Seremaiah, who is assisting in the search, said efforts would concentrate on the southeast coast where currents may have carried survivors.