Vanuatu ferry sinks in rough seas, one dead and over 30 missing in South Pacific

SYDNEY: One person died and 30 are missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Vanuatu, the South Pacific nation's government said on Sunday.

The vessel, MV Matui, had set sail on Friday with more than 40 passengers and crew from the island of Santo to Ambae island in very rough seas, but did not arrive.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones. Search and rescue operations are continuing," read a statement from Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat's office on Sunday.

Fifteen of those onboard have been "accounted for alive" and one dead body has been recovered, the statement said.

"Over 30 people remain missing at sea," it said.