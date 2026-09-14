Canada's Carney seeks closer Europe ties to counter hostile US

MONTREAL: Prime Minister Mark Carney calls Canada "the most European of non-European countries," and while formal EU membership may be tricky, he is pursuing unprecedented closeness with the bloc to reduce dependence on a hostile United States.

Carney heads to Strasbourg, France, this week, where he will become the first head of government to attend the "State of the European Union" address on Wednesday, before delivering his own speech at the European Parliament the following day.

He will also make a stop in Liverpool, where he will hold his first meeting with Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham.

His visit is a "tremendous symbol," said Tobias Cremer, a European lawmaker from Germany and the main sponsor of a March resolution calling for stronger EU-Canada cooperation.

"Canada has many of the resources that Europe is very much short of, whether it's in terms of energy, whether it's rare earths (and) raw minerals," Cremer told AFP.

Canada has been hit hard by US President Donald Trump's trade war given its close economic integration with its southern neighbor, and is urgently seeking new economic partners.

The EU has also been shaken by Trump's return to office and, like Canada, is seeking to "diversify and de-risk" its foreign relations, Cremer said.

Future EU member

Carney has already brought Canada closer to the bloc.

Canada became the first non-EU country to join its defence procurement program, and the prime minister was involved in Canada joining the pop culture extravaganza Eurovision.

Next month, Carney is hosting an EU-Canada summit in Montreal, where he said discussions will begin on building "a much stronger and deeper economic and security partnership."

Javier Moreno Sanchez, a Spanish EU lawmaker who heads a parliamentary delegation for relations with Canada, noted that Ottawa and Brussels see eye-to-eye on climate and AI, and a digital trade deal is already in the works.