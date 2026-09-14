CIA files reveal Taliban warned bin Laden to step up security after 1999 Kandahar hijack

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had warned Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to step up his security after the Kandahar hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight in late 1999, intelligence documents released by the CIA have revealed.

The warning was mentioned in the Presidential Daily Briefs (PDBs) presented to then-US President Bill Clinton in January 2000. It was among 71 such documents released on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

"Taliban.. (redacted) last week warned Bin Ladin to step up his security in case the hostage crisis in Qandahar was used by … (redacted) or "other governments" to send in… (redacted) against Bin Ladin, … (redacted) suggesting … (redacted) remains a key supporter of Bin Ladin," the PDB dated January 3, 2000, said.

Indian Airlines Flight 814, travelling from Kathmandu to New Delhi, was hijacked on December 24, 1999, by Harkat-ul Mujahideen terrorists and forced to land in Kandahar. The crisis ended after India released three terrorists and handed them over to the Taliban on December 31, 1999.

Another PDB presented to Clinton on August 28, 1998, suggested that bin Laden intended to conduct attacks in Egypt, the Arabian Peninsula -- especially Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Yemen -- India, Pakistan, Uganda and possibly Nigeria.

It added that bin Laden's well-established infrastructure in North America, Europe and East Asia lent credibility to reports that he also would target US interests in these regions.