US approves additional USD 1 million to boost Nepal’s forensic capacity after deadly floods

FBI forensic specialists are also working alongside Nepal Police to support disaster victim identification and help provide answers to families awaiting information about their loved ones, including American citizens, the US State Department said in a statement on Saturday.

The United States has now provided more than USD 5 million in humanitarian, health and forensic assistance following the floods, according to the department.

The assistance includes USD 3 million in food and logistics support through the World Food Programme, which is expected to provide up to three months of emergency food to 10,000 flood-affected households and help transport supplies to communities cut off from access.

Another USD 685,000 is being provided through Catholic Relief Services for food, shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, protection and financial assistance.

Additionally, USD 365,000 is being provided through international health organisations Jhpiego and FHI 360, as well as UNICEF, for health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance to flood-affected communities.

The US military has also delivered 5,000 specialised disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first-aid kits, stretchers and front-end loaders to support Nepal-led search, rescue and recovery operations.

A four-member US Military Civil Affairs Team is also on the ground to support humanitarian and post-disaster needs, the State Department said.