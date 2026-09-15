Iran rejects any talks with US after Trump remarks

TEHRAN: Iran's security chief on Tuesday rejected any talks with the United States after President Donald Trump said he was open to resuming discussions on the Middle East war.

"Don't get distracted by the U.S. president's mixed signals -- from 'no negotiations' to 'we're ready to talk'," the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, posted on X.

"The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won't stop what's coming. No talks until Iran's conditions are met. Period!" he added.

Trump on Monday said he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal to end the war.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage -- The concept of which we are open to," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Iran has repeatedly listed demands including war reparations and the lifting of sanctions as preconditions for ending the war and its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.