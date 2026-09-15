NATO fighter jets shoot down drone in Lithuania

NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Lithuania, the country's President Gitanas Nauseda said Tuesday.

Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia -- NATO members sharing a long border with Russia -- regularly report drone incursions into their territories as part of Moscow's war with Ukraine.

"A drone that just entered Lithuanian airspace was destroyed by NATO fighter jets," Nauseda wrote in a post on X.

"With Russia intensifying its aggression against Ukraine, such readiness is vital for our region," he added.