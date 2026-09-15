New US tariffs, exemptions take effect on Canadian goods

WASHINGTON: Key changes to US tariffs on Canadian goods took effect Tuesday, with cheeses and motorboats among products added to the list of affected items while toilet paper, fishing rod parts and cement are now exempt.

The move comes weeks ahead of US midterm elections, as households and businesses grapple with high costs of living -- while recent tariffs on Canadian products threatened to hike costs further for some groups.

The latest amendments change the mix of Canadian products impacted by 50-percent US duties, and senior US officials maintained that the tariffs only apply to a small amount of overall bilateral trade.

Various cheeses, motorboats, papers and aluminum and steel products were added to the list, as were mattresses and certain types of furniture.

But toilet and facial tissues, fishing gear and whiskies in containers exceeding four liters are now exempt from the 50-percent duty.