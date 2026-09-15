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Police arrest man after multiple people wounded in China knife attack

Footage of the incident posted online suggested the attacks took place in a shopping centre and showed at least three victims with wounds to their faces.
Image of crime scene used for representational purposes only.
Image of crime scene used for representational purposes only.(File photo | AP)
AFP
Updated on
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BEIJING: Police in southern China said they have arrested a man who wounded multiple people in a knife attack outside a hot pot restaurant.

Authorities received reports that the suspect, a 35-year-old surnamed Li, had carried out the attack in Guangzhou's Panyu district at 5:20 pm on Monday, a police statement said later that evening.

Several people sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries, the statement added.

It did not give the number of victims or a suspected motive.

Footage of the incident posted online suggested the attacks took place in a shopping centre and showed at least three victims with wounds to their faces.

A video seemingly captured from CCTV showed a man in a face mask stabbing a woman in the face as he walked past her in front of a restaurant.

Another video showed police rushing into a shopping centre and pedestrians fleeing.

Police said they are investigating the case.

China has seen high-profile knife attacks in recent years, including in May when three people, including two Japanese citizens, were injured in an attack at a restaurant in Shanghai.

In November 2024, a former student of a vocational college in eastern China killed eight and wounded 17 in a knife attack after he failed his exams.

China knife attack
shopping centre
people wounded

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