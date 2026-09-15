Rodrigo Duterte suffering 'significant' memory impairment, his counsel tells ICC

THE HAGUE: Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is suffering from severe memory loss that means he sometimes forgets his lawyer's name, according to the defence team preparing his case at the International Criminal Court.

The 81-year-old Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity at the ICC over his so-called "war on drugs" during which thousands were killed, according to prosecutors.

His trial is scheduled to start on November 30, but judges are weighing whether he is mentally fit to be tried and ordered a medical assessment by three experts.

That assessment has not been made public but Duterte's defence and the ICC prosecutor reacted to it in documents dated September 14 but published on the ICC website on Tuesday.

Duterte "suffers from significant memory impairment that prevents him from retaining recent information and reliably accessing memories", according to the 13-page defence submission.

This makes it impossible for him to engage with the case "let alone give proper instructions to his Lead Counsel, whose name he only sometimes remembers", said his chief defence lawyer, Peter Haynes.

Haynes said he was being forced to prepare the case without meaningful input from his client.

The prosecution, in its own heavily redacted seven-page submission, concluded Duterte was "capable of meaningfully exercising his procedural and fair trial rights, and that he is fit for trial".

Under ICC rules, proceedings cannot continue if an accused is unable to understand the charges or participate meaningfully in his or her defence.