Russia to hold tightly controlled vote in fifth year of war

MOSCOW: Russia will this week hold tightly-controlled elections in a vote seen by the Kremlin as a barometer of public opinion on the war with Ukraine, which is dragging through its fifth year.

Some Russians have grown weary of economic stagnation and intensifying Ukrainian retaliatory attacks and there is fear in some quarters that Putin could order a mass call-up of new soldiers after the election.

The parliamentary vote -- held from September 18 to 20 -- will be the first since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022, and only the second nationwide poll after a presidential contest that re-elected Putin in 2024.

Voting is also due to take place in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia's army.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands, brought huge censorship at home, devastated eastern Ukraine and seen Moscow hit with unprecedented Western sanctions.

With Moscow having banned criticism of the war, no real opposition parties will be on the ballot paper and Putin's ruling United Russia party is assured to scoop a majority of seats in the State Duma.

A European diplomat told AFP that while the election was "quite a sham", it was a "ritual the Kremlin considers essential", and it would be striving to "ensure a high turnout".

Even if the results are "predefined", voting still matters, exiled Russian political scientist Nikolai Petrov said.

"Just like at the time of the Soviet Union, elections should demonstrate loyalty of citizens," he told AFP.