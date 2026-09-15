US judge postpones Trump’s new visa rules for foreign students, journalists

A US federal judge on Monday postponed implementation of a Trump administration policy that would impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can study or work in the United States.

The preliminary injunction from District Judge Dennis Saylor came one day before the new visa rules from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were scheduled to take effect.

Under the proposed new rules, foreigners on student visas would be admitted for a maximum of up to four years after which they would have to apply for an extension. International students were previously allowed to remain for the duration of their studies.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, or around eight months, but could apply for extensions of similar duration. Until now they could stay up to five years.

Chinese journalists would get just 90 days, with extensions of 90 days.

A coalition of unions representing universities, teachers and journalists had filed a lawsuit challenging the visa restrictions.

Saylor put implementation of the new DHS rules on hold for now without ruling on the merits of the case and scheduled another hearing for October 2.