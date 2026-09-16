Building collapse in Gaza kills at least 21 people, and other Mideast developments

A building used by displaced Palestinian families collapsed in Gaza City, killing at least 21 people, while Saudi Arabia was reported to be reaching out to allies for help with defenses as it deals with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia blamed the Houthis for a drone that was intercepted while headed toward the holy city of Mecca, though the militia denied it.

A UN health official, meanwhile, warned about disease as thousands of Yemenis are displaced because of armed conflict there.

Rescuers search through rubble for survivors

The Gaza City building that collapsed had been partially destroyed in an Israeli strike earlier in the war. At least 21 people, including 11 children, died Wednesday, said Zaher al-Wahidi, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse. At least 14 were injured, al-Wahidi said.

Such incidents have become a major hazard in Gaza, where the majority of buildings have been damaged or destroyed. There’s been no large-scale reconstruction work since the ceasefire from nearly a year ago. Israel has said that it won’t allow any major rebuilding until Hamas disarms.

Saudi Arabia says drone shot down near Mecca

Saudi Arabia said that the kingdom's defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone Tuesday evening before it entered the airspace over Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a focal point for followers of the faith.

Mecca's security is “a red line,” military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said, adding that Saudi forces won't hesitate to act against “hostile and terrorist behavior.”

Mecca is the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad and the location of the Kaaba, the black cube-shaped structure that Muslims around the world turn to five times a day when praying. It's about 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) from Yemen’s border.