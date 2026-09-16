Former Muslim rebels lead results in first election held in southern Philippine region

MANILA, Philippines: Candidates from parties associated with a former rebel group appeared to be leading the first elections in a predominately Muslim region in the southern Philippines, official results showed Wednesday.

The election was a significant step forward for self-rule in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which was rocked by deadly uprisings for decades until a 2014 peace deal in which Muslim rebels agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for a promise of autonomy.

Parties descended from the former Moro Islamic Liberation Front led the polls, but with none taking a majority it remains unclear who will be able to form a government in the regional parliament.

Commission on Elections Chairman Erwin Garcia said the final voter turnout was 84% of nearly 2.4 million voters. The region covers five provinces, three cities and 63 additional villages.

The Bangsamoro Federalist Party, led by the region's transitional Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, came first in the party list vote with nearly 36%, winning 16 of the regional parliament's 80 seats. The party has likely won more seats in district elections, but the commission has so far only released the names of the district winners without identifying their party affiliations.

The BFP was followed by the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, led by Moro Front chairman and former Interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, with more than 32% of votes and 15 seats.

The members of parliament will assume office on Oct. 30 and elect the region’s chief minister, who also serves as head of the executive department. A simple majority of 41 votes is needed.