French ex-minister Dati goes on trial in Renault-Nissan corruption case

PARIS: France's ex-culture minister Rachida Dati is to go on trial Wednesday on corruption charges linked to dealings with the Renault-Nissan group, just months after her bruising defeat in the Paris mayoral race.

One of the most prominent figures on the French right, Dati, 60, will stand trial with the fugitive Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced former Renault-Nissan chief, who will be tried in absentia.

Dati has been dogged by controversies for much of her political career.

She resigned as culture minister in February to concentrate on the Paris mayoral race, but lost to Socialist rival Emmanuel Gregoire in March.

In 2019, she was placed under investigation on suspicion of lobbying for Renault-Nissan between October 2009 and February 2013 when she was a member of the European parliament.

She became an MEP after serving as justice minister between 2007 and 2009 under President Nicolas Sarkozy.

In 2021, she was charged with corruption and influence peddling over her dealings with Ghosn.

She is accused of accepting 900,000 euros (around $1 million) in lawyer's fees from a Netherlands-based subsidiary of Renault-Nissan.

Dati, who is still mayor of the French capital's wealthy 7th district, denies the allegations.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 450,000 euros, if convicted. She could also face a five-year ban on holding public office.

Her legal team said Dati worked "exclusively" as a lawyer for the Netherlands-based subsidiary.

"Unfounded allegations of influence peddling in the European Parliament stem from an artificial intellectual construct devised by the prosecution," her lawyers said.