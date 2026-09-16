Kosovo's former president faces war crimes verdict

The long-awaited verdict in the war crimes trial of former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and three senior ex-guerrilla leaders will be handed down in The Hague on Wednesday.

After a three-year trial, judges will decide whether the men, all former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) figures, bear criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by KLA members during the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia.

Prosecutors have requested 45-year prison sentences for each.

Thaci and the other former high-ranking guerrillas, Jakup Krasniqi, Rexhep Selimi and Kadri Veseli, have all pleaded not guilty.

"I expect to be acquitted of every charge," Thaci, the former KLA political leader, told a Kosovo outlet in late August.

For many inside Kosovo, Thaci and the KLA are symbols of its independence movement.

After the war, Thaci remained a central political figure and was instrumental in its 2008 declaration of independence.

Throughout the trial, images of the 58-year-old, who also served as prime minister, have regularly appeared on huge billboards around the country.

"Our war was just, a war of liberation," Prime Minister Albin Kurti said ahead of the verdict.

"We believe and hope," he added, "that the KLA leaders will return free to their country and to their families."