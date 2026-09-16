US set to approve USD 2.8 billion arms package for Israel

The US federal government is on track to approve a $2.8 billion arms package for Israel, US media reported Tuesday, with the sale of 40,000 one-ton bombs among the largest munitions packages sold in recent years.

The Washington Post said the package -- funded with US taxpayer dollars -- featured some of the most destructive munitions in Western arsenals, including 20,000 MK-84s, 20,000 BLU-117s, and 20,000 I-2000 Penetrator warheads.

The New York Times said the administration of US President Donald Trump had approved the sale, citing a US official.

A senior administration official told AFP that "all foreign arms sales are moving through the appropriate process," but wouldn't comment on pending transactions.