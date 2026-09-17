US House approves Russia sanctions bill threatening 100% tariffs on India, other trading partners

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would authorise President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on its trading partners in oil and gas, including India and China, as lawmakers look to deprive President Vladimir Putin of the financial resources needed to wage the war against Ukraine.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, passed by the US Senate last month, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday evening and will now go to Trump to be signed into a law.

Besides 203 Republicans, 58 Democrats and one Independent voted in favour of the legislation. Seven Republicans and 152 Democrats opposed it.

Democratic opposition largely centered around the tariff authorities provided to Trump.

The bill is named after Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who died in July after spending more than a year building support for it.

"What we're not for is giving more tariff authority to this president," Congressman Richard Neal, a Democrat, said during debate on the bill.

The bill seeks to impose sanctions not only on Russia’s leadership and energy sector, but also on the "shadow fleet" of vessels that enable Moscow to evade sanctions on oil deliveries.

It also seeks to authorise Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as additional sanctions on Iran.