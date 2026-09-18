Nepal floods: Six bodies recovered from a hydropower tunnel; over 6,100 people still missing

KATHMANDU: Six bodies were recovered from a tunnel at a hydropower project in Nepal on Friday as search operations continued for people missing after devastating flash floods hit the Himalayan nation last month killing over 1,400 people and leaving more than 6,100 missing.

The bodies were recovered from the Audit-3 tunnel at the Upper Trishuli-1 project site in Nuwakot district by a joint team of security forces, the Nepal Army said.

The Bhotekoshi flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing at least 1,410 people and leaving 6,145 missing as of Thursday.

The search and rescue teams have so far rescued more than 13,756 people from different affected areas.

The bodies in the Upper Trishuli-1 were found entangled inside a steel reinforcement mesh prepared for concrete work in the tunnel.

The team used grinders, gas cutters and rotary rescue equipment to remove them, according to the Nepal Army Headquarters.

The search operation is continuing as rescuers suspect that more bodies could be buried under mud inside the tunnel.

A joint team, including foreign technicians, had earlier entered about 400 metres into the main access tunnel at the project to search for missing workers.

Search operations have also been underway at several other hydropower projects, including Rasuwagadhi, Rasuwa Bhotekoshi, Langtang, Trishuli-3A and Upper Trishuli-3B.

At the Chilime hydropower project, five bodies were recovered from a tunnel on Wednesday after Indian and Nepali rescue teams cleared slush and mud to reach the underground powerhouse.