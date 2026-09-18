Punjab-style distraction thefts reported in Canada; police issue warning to public

CHANDIGARH: Distraction-based thefts, a tactic reportedly used by jewellery-snatching gangs in Punjab, have now emerged in Canada, where police say senior South Asian women are being targeted for their gold ornaments and other valuables.

According to Canadian police, suspects approach victims using seemingly friendly tactics such as asking for directions, seeking or offering blessings, complimenting them, offering a ride or pretending to be relatives.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a public warning following a recent increase in such incidents, which are being investigated as personal robberies. Police said they have received at least 20 reports of distraction-style robberies involving gold ornaments and jewels since August 19.

Investigators said the suspects typically drive through residential neighborhoods looking for older South Asian women. Then they attempt to engage the victims in conversation and persuade them to come closer to their vehicle.

In some recent cases, police said, the suspects allegedly grabbed victims or pulled their arms towards the vehicle before forcibly removing their jewels. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

The pattern is similar to distraction thefts reported in Punjab, where such gangs have been accused of targeting people in cities including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda.