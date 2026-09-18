Shooting at high school in the Philippines kills at least 3 young people, injures 6

MANILA, Philippines: A shooting at a high school in the southern Philippines on Friday left at least three young people dead and six others injured, including the gunman, a local official said.

Rolly Doane Aquino, a provincial disaster response official in South Cotabato province, said three people were killed and six others were hospitalized after the shooting at Banga National High School in the town of Banga.

The Philippine National Police confirmed in a statement that three people had died and several others had been wounded. The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said the gunman’s best friend told officials that he was a member of a “true crime community.” Tamayo said authorities would investigate the claim.