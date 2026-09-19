Riyadh residents report explosions, black smoke near airport amid Houthi tensions

RIYADH: Black smoke and flames rose near Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, after Saudi authorities -- fighting an escalating conflict with Yemen's Houthis -- issued an air raid alert.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze on fuel tank emblazoned with the logo of the Saudi oil giant Aramco at a fuel depot near the airport, according to an AFP journalist.

Tracking website FlightRadar24 reported "major problems" at the Saudi capital's Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, listing it for a while under its maximum disruption index, before normal traffic began to resume.

The disruption followed an overnight air raid alert issued by Saudi authorities, the first such warning since fighting in neighbouring Yemen intensified this month.

Hours after the early morning alert, residents told AFP on condition of anonymity that they heard what sounded like a round of explosions echoing through parts of the Saudi capital.

"In the direction of the airport, we saw black smoke and fire," one resident told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.