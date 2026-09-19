Sri Lankan MP seeks Modi to 'personally intervene' in Saudi case involving Tamil youth

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan opposition lawmaker on Saturday urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to seek Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the case of a minority Tamil youth facing judicial proceedings in Saudi Arabia.

The appeal concerns Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan national, whose family has claimed that he was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over a social media post allegedly amounting to blasphemy.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry has, however, not confirmed that Sivarasa has been sentenced to death.

“I urge President @anuradisanayake to bring #Anojan_Sivarasa’s desperate plight to the urgent attention of your friend, recipient of ‘SriLanka Rathna’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tamil Progressive Alliance leader Mano Ganesan said in a post on X.

“Given PM Modi’s close ties with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, I appeal to you to ask PM Modi to personally intervene with Crown Prince Salman and seek a humanitarian resolution for Anojan,” Ganesan added.