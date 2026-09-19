Trump extends H-1B fee amid push to restrict foreign hiring

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order extending a USD 100,000 fee requirement for certain new H-1B visa applications through September 21, 2027.

Indians remain the single largest beneficiary group of the US H-1B visa program.

In a presidential proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said the 2025 decision to impose a USD 1,00,000 fee has led to a 92 per cent decrease in H-1B registrations by large IT outsourcing firms.

“An extension of the 2025 Proclamation will continue to protect the economic and national security interests of the United States, improve labour market access for American workers and graduates, and ensure that employers recruit only the most highly-skilled and essential alien workers when needed in line with the original intent of the program,” Trump said.

The 2025 decision to levy the USD 1,00,000 fee has run into a legal challenge and the matter is before two different federal courts.

The 2025 order for a fee hike was set to expire this month. It did not apply to visas granted to foreign citizens already in the United States on student visas, who make up a large share of new H-1B recipients, or to renewals of current visas.