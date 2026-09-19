Trump extends USD 100,000 H-1B visa payment requirement for another year

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump has extended by another year a measure requiring a $100,000 payment for certain new H-1B visa applications, the White House said.

Trump, who has intensified his immigration crackdown, has repeatedly criticised the H-1B programme and pushed to make the $100,000 fee permanent. The existing fee ranges from $2,000 to $5,000. The move has also faced legal challenges.

“The restrictions enacted by the 2025 Proclamation have proven to be highly effective but the underlying conditions necessitating the restrictions persist. It is therefore in the interests of the United States to extend the 2025 Proclamation for an additional 12 months, until 12:00 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2027.Under the renewed measure, employers sponsoring certain H-1B workers who are outside the United States must make the $100,000 payment before filing the relevant petition, unless an exemption applies,” the proclamation said.

The policy is particularly significant for Indian professionals. US Citizenship and Immigration Services data show that 71% of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal 2024 involved beneficiaries born in India, compared with 11.7% born in China.