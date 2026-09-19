Trump says Denmark to give US 'permanent control' over Greenland security

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had struck a deal with Denmark to give Washington "permanent control" over Greenland's security that would bar Russia and China from setting up bases in the Arctic territory.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Washington needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and sparking fierce pushback from the alliance.

Denmark and Greenland -- an autonomous territory controlled by Copenhagen -- both hailed the deal and said they would sign it on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

But the terms of the deal remain uncertain, and Denmark maintains its sovereignty remains intact.

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the deal as "an agreement which at the same time recognizes the sovereignty an territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination."

"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"From now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

The 80-year-old said it was an "'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end!" and said Washington would immediately start building up a large military presence in the territory.